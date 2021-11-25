Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $132.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.74. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,734,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 480,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

