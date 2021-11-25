Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,984,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.