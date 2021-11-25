First United Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $21,208,000. Tobam increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $208.47 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

