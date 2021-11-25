First United Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $223.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $228.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

