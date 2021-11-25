First United Bank & Trust Purchases 61,767 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 199.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,767 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.25 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

