First United Bank & Trust Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 85.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,922.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,850.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,668.40. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.