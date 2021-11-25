First United Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 66.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 105,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

