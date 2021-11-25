First United Bank & Trust Buys 16,574 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

