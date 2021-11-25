First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.
Shares of FSD opened at $15.63 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
