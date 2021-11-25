First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after acquiring an additional 144,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Grid by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in National Grid by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,604,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,080,000 after buying an additional 130,409 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

