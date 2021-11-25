First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,516 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SBSW opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

