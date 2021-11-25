First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 26,098 Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOEV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,225,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Canoo by 13.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

