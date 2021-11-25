First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,454 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.