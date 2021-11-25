First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561,164 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 178,864 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 689,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $757.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

