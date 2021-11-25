First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 20,000 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 64.05%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

