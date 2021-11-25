First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)’s share price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 257,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 670,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

