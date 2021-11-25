First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,564,000 after acquiring an additional 892,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after acquiring an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

