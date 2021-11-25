First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 31st

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.