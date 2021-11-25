First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after buying an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after buying an additional 107,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

