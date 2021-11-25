Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.66. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

