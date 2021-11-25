Financial Comparison: Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Mandiant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mandiant $940.58 million 4.38 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -16.99

Hauppauge Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hauppauge Digital and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Mandiant has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Mandiant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mandiant is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Risk and Volatility

Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Summary

Mandiant beats Hauppauge Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hauppauge Digital

Hauppauge Digital, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of variety of consumer electronic hardware and software products, which includes television and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. Its products are categorized into TV receivers and Tuners, High Definition Video Recorder, and Peripheral Software Applications and Video Streaming Support Devices. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Aupperle and Kenneth H. Plotkin on August 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

