Field & Main Bank Sells 640 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.72. 1,194,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.68. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $166.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

