Field & Main Bank Sells 340 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 274.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,534,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,974. The firm has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

