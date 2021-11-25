Field & Main Bank Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

D traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

