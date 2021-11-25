Field & Main Bank Has $1 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 575.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $67.28. 14,973,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560,199. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.