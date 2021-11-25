Field & Main Bank Acquires 550 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.48. 4,960,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,922. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

