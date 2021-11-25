Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

