Feedback (LON:FDBK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 770,403 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £9.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.89.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

