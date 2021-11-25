FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases Shares of 6,272 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 451,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,712,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 96,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 336,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,367. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.