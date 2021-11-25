FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,660,000.

NYSEARCA IVE remained flat at $$153.63 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

