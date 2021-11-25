FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,637,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

