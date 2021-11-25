FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 3,750 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $62.18. 105,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.