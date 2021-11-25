Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Facebook by 18.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 69.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.6% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.06. 13,552,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,765,395. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.80 and a 200-day moving average of $344.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,893,113 shares of company stock valued at $660,001,361 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

