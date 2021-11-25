Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

