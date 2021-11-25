ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $567,283.61 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $567,283.61 and approximately $258.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017017 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003925 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.