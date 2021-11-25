Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis began coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Evogene stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Evogene during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

