EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.14

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 370762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

