Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Insider Stephen Socolof Sells 70,210 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) insider Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $871,306.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Socolof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Socolof sold 190,765 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $2,363,578.35.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $2,602,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

