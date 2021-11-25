Everest (ID) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $292,441.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. Everest has a market cap of $47.99 million and approximately $292,441.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00091207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,409.94 or 0.07526477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,998.90 or 0.98987157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.