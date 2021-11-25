Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 946,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

In other Everbridge news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,845 shares of company stock worth $9,411,429. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

