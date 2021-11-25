ETNA Network Market Capitalization Reaches $2.32 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $960,515.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00073599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00092109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.68 or 0.07559571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,038.49 or 0.99717952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

