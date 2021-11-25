Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.86.

EPRT stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

