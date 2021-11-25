Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

