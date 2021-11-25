Ergo (ERG) Market Capitalization Reaches $244.49 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $244.49 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $7.64 or 0.00013035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,592.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.50 or 0.07590589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.05 or 0.00389212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.02 or 0.01071848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089992 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.13 or 0.00421787 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.25 or 0.00466364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00276485 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

