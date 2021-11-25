Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.46. 7,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 367,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Erasca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at $25,651,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.