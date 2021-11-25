Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELS. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

ELS stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.