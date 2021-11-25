Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

