Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.79 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,263 shares of company stock worth $30,635,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.