Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $290.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.46.

Equifax stock opened at $283.46 on Monday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $292.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.45 and a 200-day moving average of $256.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

