EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

